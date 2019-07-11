Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.