Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 141.62 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 46.5%. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.