Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|35.24
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.