Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 35.24 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.