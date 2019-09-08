Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cortexyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 215.18% and its average price target is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.