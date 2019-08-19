Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Its Competitors

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
22.4% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Cortexyme Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Cortexyme Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|N/A
|33
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.83
|2.64
|2.84
The peers have a potential upside of 135.93%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cortexyme Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Cortexyme Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cortexyme Inc.’s rivals beat Cortexyme Inc.
