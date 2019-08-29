Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cortexyme Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.