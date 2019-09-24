Comparing of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

We are contrasting Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cortexyme Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a 238.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 17.5%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.