Comparing of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

We will be comparing the differences between Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva Inc. 28 4.31 N/A -6.67 0.00 China Green Agriculture Inc. 6 0.08 N/A 5.55 0.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corteva Inc. and China Green Agriculture Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corteva Inc. and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corteva Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival China Green Agriculture Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. China Green Agriculture Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corteva Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corteva Inc. and China Green Agriculture Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 2.5%. About 0.1% of Corteva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture Inc. has 12.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corteva Inc. 4.17% -0.61% 0% 0% 0% 1.72% China Green Agriculture Inc. -2.75% -26.17% -27.34% -43.01% -68.25% -29.22%

For the past year Corteva Inc. had bullish trend while China Green Agriculture Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corteva Inc. beats China Green Agriculture Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.