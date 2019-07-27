Comparing of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) and Its Competitors

As Air Services Other company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corporacion America Airports S.A. has 13.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Corporacion America Airports S.A. has 82.15% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.50% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0.00% 1.10% 0.20% Industry Average 7.20% 15.21% 6.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports S.A. N/A 8 181.82 Industry Average 76.12M 1.06B 41.82

Corporacion America Airports S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.44

The potential upside of the competitors is 0.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporacion America Airports S.A. -0.37% 3.9% 1.39% -1.36% -20.63% 20.66% Industry Average 2.11% 1.90% 8.82% 17.67% 14.15% 18.08%

For the past year Corporacion America Airports S.A. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corporacion America Airports S.A. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s rivals have 2.80 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corporacion America Airports S.A.

Dividends

Corporacion America Airports S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s peers beat Corporacion America Airports S.A.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.Ã r.l.