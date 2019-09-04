Comparing of Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Its Competitors

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corning Incorporated has 73.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Corning Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Corning Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.90% 7.70% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Corning Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated N/A 32 13.24 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Corning Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Corning Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

$32.25 is the consensus price target of Corning Incorporated, with a potential upside of 19.14%. The potential upside of the rivals is 78.80%. Given Corning Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corning Incorporated is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corning Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Corning Incorporated has weaker performance than Corning Incorporated’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corning Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Corning Incorporated’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corning Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corning Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Corning Incorporated is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Corning Incorporated’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Corning Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corning Incorporated’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Corning Incorporated.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.