Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.67 N/A -0.88 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 68.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 5.22% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.