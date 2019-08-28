Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 57.58 N/A -0.88 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.01 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 4.1%. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.