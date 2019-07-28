Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.31 N/A -0.88 0.00 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc.