Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.31
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc.
