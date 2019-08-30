Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

We are contrasting Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.44 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.15 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 11.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.