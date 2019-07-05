Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.36
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.85
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
