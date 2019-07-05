Comparing of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.85 N/A 0.36 39.81

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.