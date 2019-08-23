Comparing of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.82 N/A -0.80 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.74 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 63.4% respectively. Competitively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.