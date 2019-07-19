Comparing of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.