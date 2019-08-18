Comparing of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.15
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.52
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 3.86% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
