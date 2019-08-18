Comparing of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.15 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 3.86% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.