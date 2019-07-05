Comparing of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 6.38 N/A -0.39 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 3 18.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intellicheck Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68 is Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 27.3% respectively. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. has 22.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than Intellicheck Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.