Comparing of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 7.60 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Immersion Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s upside potential is 29.87% at a $70 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 82% of Immersion Corporation shares. Insiders held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Immersion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Immersion Corporation.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.