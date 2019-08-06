Comparing of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 6.07 N/A -0.39 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.29 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, FireEye Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Its rival FireEye Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and FireEye Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

$68 is Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.18%. FireEye Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 50.49% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares. About 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 17.39% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.