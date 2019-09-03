Comparing of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology businesses, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Vaxart Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 34.2%. 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.