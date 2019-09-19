Comparing of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 404.18 N/A -1.18 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s current beta is 2.93 and it happens to be 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.