Comparing of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

We are contrasting CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 397.91 N/A -1.18 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CorMedix Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.93 beta indicates that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. CorMedix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.