Comparing of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 328.94 N/A -1.18 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a beta of 2.93 and its 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.