Comparing of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 396.61 N/A -1.18 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CorMedix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 86.1%. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.