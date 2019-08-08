Comparing of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 40.56 N/A -0.20 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.08 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Wright Medical Group N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average target price of $36.13, with potential upside of 28.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has stronger performance than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.