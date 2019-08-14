Comparing of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Both CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation 110 7.25 N/A 2.13 49.21 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.26 N/A 0.22 121.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CoreSite Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CoreSite Realty Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CoreSite Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CoreSite Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CoreSite Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -3.24% for CoreSite Realty Corporation with consensus price target of $106.5. Competitively Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 8.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust seems more appealing than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of CoreSite Realty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17%

For the past year CoreSite Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CoreSite Realty Corporation beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.