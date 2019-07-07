Comparing of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation 105 8.02 N/A 2.16 53.50 Equity Commonwealth 32 22.39 N/A 2.30 13.92

In table 1 we can see CoreSite Realty Corporation and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equity Commonwealth appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreSite Realty Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.3% 4.2% Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Equity Commonwealth’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CoreSite Realty Corporation and Equity Commonwealth Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares and 98.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of CoreSite Realty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Equity Commonwealth shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreSite Realty Corporation 2.89% 5.16% 15.79% 20.61% 8.67% 32.72% Equity Commonwealth 0.98% -1.45% -1.81% 3.89% 11.34% 6.76%

For the past year CoreSite Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Equity Commonwealth

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Equity Commonwealth.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.