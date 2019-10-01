Comparing of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging Inc. 10 0.00 38.74M -4.32 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.00 10.50M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging Inc. 394,903,160.04% -19.8% -10.8% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 155,786,350.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s upside potential is 8.80% at a $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorePoint Lodging Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 38.6% respectively. 2.3% are CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorePoint Lodging Inc. -2.66% -6.61% -6.76% -3.3% -53.08% -4.24% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year CorePoint Lodging Inc. had bearish trend while Sotherly Hotels Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.