Comparing of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

This is a contrast between CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.90 N/A 2.51 0.00 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.54 N/A 1.82 8.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ready Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44%

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.