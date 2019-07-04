Comparing of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Its Competitors

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.