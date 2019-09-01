Comparing of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.96 N/A 2.51 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.13 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.