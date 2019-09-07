Comparing of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.96 N/A 1.20 33.70 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 24.85%. Insiders held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.