Comparing of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.16 N/A 1.20 33.70 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.