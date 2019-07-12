Comparing of CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) and Its Competitors

As Processing Systems & Products company, CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CoreLogic Inc. has 91% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 93.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CoreLogic Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 1.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CoreLogic Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreLogic Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 2.30% Industry Average 21.25% 476.85% 9.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting CoreLogic Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoreLogic Inc. N/A 39 34.04 Industry Average 317.05M 1.49B 34.22

CoreLogic Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CoreLogic Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreLogic Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.00 2.10

With average price target of $39.5, CoreLogic Inc. has a potential downside of -10.47%. The potential upside of the rivals is -5.94%. Given CoreLogic Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoreLogic Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoreLogic Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreLogic Inc. 0.61% -3.67% 2% -1.83% -22.33% 18.76% Industry Average 0.61% 0.87% 14.16% 47.47% 37.60% 34.30%

For the past year CoreLogic Inc. has weaker performance than CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

CoreLogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.10 Quick Ratio. CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoreLogic Inc.

Risk & Volatility

CoreLogic Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.03 which is 2.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CoreLogic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. This segmentÂ’s products and services include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions. This segment delivers information directly to clients in a standard format over the Web, through customizable software platforms, or in bulk data form. CoreLogic, Inc.Â’s Risk Management and Work Flow segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, natural hazard data, parcel maps, employment verification, criminal records, and eviction records. It offers credit and screening solutions, which provide comprehensive data about credit history, income verification, home address history, evictions, criminal records, and additional proprietary sources; and property tax processing solutions to advise mortgage originators and servicers. This segment also provides flood data services, such as flood zone determinations primarily to mortgage lenders; and software and workflow platforms to the financial services market through a suite of enterprise lending automation services. The company provides its services to mortgage lenders, brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.