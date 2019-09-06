Comparing of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) and Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

As Rubber & Plastics businesses, Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) and Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -1.18 0.00 Myers Industries Inc. 18 1.09 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Core Molding Technologies Inc. and Myers Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Core Molding Technologies Inc. and Myers Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.6% Myers Industries Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Myers Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Core Molding Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Myers Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Myers Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Core Molding Technologies Inc. and Myers Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 89.9%. Insiders owned 9.4% of Core Molding Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Myers Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Molding Technologies Inc. -2.21% -10.07% -12.04% -22.94% -49.66% -6.47% Myers Industries Inc. -9% -15.91% -9.06% -0.55% -21.88% 7.02%

For the past year Core Molding Technologies Inc. has -6.47% weaker performance while Myers Industries Inc. has 7.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Myers Industries Inc. beats Core Molding Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. The Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, and general shop supplies, as well as brake, transmission, and allied service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company brands, as well as under Elrick, Fleetline, and MTS brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.