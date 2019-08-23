Comparing of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Both Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 58 2.35 N/A 2.02 24.81 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Core Laboratories N.V. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Core Laboratories N.V. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Core Laboratories N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Oilwell Varco Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Core Laboratories N.V. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Core Laboratories N.V.’s upside potential is 80.66% at a $66.5 consensus price target. National Oilwell Varco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 consensus price target and a 57.67% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Core Laboratories N.V. seems more appealing than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares and 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has weaker performance than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.