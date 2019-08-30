Comparing of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 51.1 and 51.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 11.6% respectively. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.