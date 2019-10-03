Comparing of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.48 102.38M 0.61 18.55 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 773,262,839.88% 28.6% 25.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 367,917,952.80% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 34.28% and an $19 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 17.3%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 11 of the 12 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.