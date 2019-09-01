Comparing of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.