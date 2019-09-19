Comparing of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.74 N/A 0.61 18.55 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 515.43 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 32.94%. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 40.45%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.