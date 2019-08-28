Comparing of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.22 N/A 0.61 18.55 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,396.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.