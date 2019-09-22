Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 299.24% and an $21 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.