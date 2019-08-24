Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.08 N/A -1.19 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.26 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 409.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 11.6% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.