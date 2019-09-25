Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.81 N/A -1.19 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.77 beta indicates that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 306.98% and an $21 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 55.2% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.