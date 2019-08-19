Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167.00% -100.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 374.52%. The potential upside of the peers is 135.93%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. In other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.