Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.21
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 421.24%. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 12.86% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
