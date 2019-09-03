Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 421.24%. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 12.86% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.