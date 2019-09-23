Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 299.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 20.6%. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.