Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility & Risk
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.37 beta.
Liquidity
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 299.24%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 20.6%. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
