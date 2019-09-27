Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,022,524,328.46% -167% -100.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,511,440.94% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 320.00% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. with average target price of $21. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 average target price and a 36.83% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 95.5% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.